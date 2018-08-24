Man charged over Corby murder

A Corby man has been charged with the murder of Thomas Gravestock.

Sean Doherty, 24, of Lincoln Way, Corby, will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Saturday, August 25) charged with murder.

One of the homes being searched is in Lincoln Way

Police and paramedics were called to an address close to Lincoln Way in Butterwick Walk, Corby at about 11.20am on Wednesday, August 22, where sadly, Thomas, aged 35, was found dead at the scene.

A 61-year-old man arrested in connection with this incident has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information is still encouraged to contact detectives working on the case and you can do so by calling them on 101 or alternatively, if you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.