Man charged in connection with arson offences in Northampton

A 32-year-old man is due to appear before magistrates today (Monday, June 18) charged with arson.

Brendan Gaughan, from Horsemarket in Northampton, was arrested on Saturday (June 16) in connection with a number of incidents of arson in the Bedford Road and Cliftonville Road area of Northampton, overnight on Friday.

The fires, which included wheelie bins, a skip and three tents, were started some time between 5.30pm on Friday (June 15) and 4am on Saturday (June 16).

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area during the times stated should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 18000277634. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Officers are also trying to locate the owners of the tents affected by the fires, in a wooded area just off Bedford Road at the Barns Meadow interchange, and are asking them to contact police on 101.