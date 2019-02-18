Man charged after Kettering shoppers sprayed with 'unknown substance'

A 29-year-old has been charged after a number of people suffered irritation to the face after being sprayed with an "unknown substance" at Currys PC World in Kettering.

Ashley Maparura, of Nether Jackson Court, Blackthorn, Northampton, is charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, assault with intent to resist arrest and theft.

The alleged attack took place in Belgrave Retail Park in Northfield Avenue last Friday afternoon.

Two people were taken to Kettering General Hospital as a precautionary measure.

Initially the event was being treated as a major incident but was later downgraded.