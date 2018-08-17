Man charged after alleged Northampton Starbucks robbery

A 29-year-old man has been charged with robbery after an alleged armed raid at a coffee house in Northampton earlier this week.

Matthew Clarke, 29, of no fixed abode, has also been charged with five counts of burglary relating to other incidents.

He will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning, Friday, August 17.

Northamptonshire Police Armed Response Vehicle tweeted that two armed men had gone into the Starbucks in Towcester Road, St James at 5am on Monday morning, August 13.

"They threatened staff with weapons and stole cash," the tweet said.