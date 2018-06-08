Man cautioned after vandalising swan sculpture in Wellingborough

A 24-year-old man has been given a caution after damaging a sculpture in Wellingborough.

The incident happened on Wednesday (June 6) when the man climbed the wooden swan sculpture in Croyland Gardens and damaged it beyond repair.

Police officers arrived soon afterwards and arrested the 24-year-old man who was later given a caution after admitting his part in the offence.

PC Andy Stephens said: “This incident really upset the community in Wellingborough and rightly so.

“I am pleased the man has been dealt with by us, in partnership with the Borough Council of Wellingborough, and that he has been punished for vandalising this sculpture.”

