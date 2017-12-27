Man bottled in Rushden pub

A man was taken to hospital after being bottled in a Rushden pub.

The incident happened in the Rose and Crown pub in High Street, in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

Between 12.10am and 12.50am on Sunday (24 December), a group of men assaulted a woman and two men.

One of the men required hospital treatment after being hit in the face with a bottle.

One of the offenders is described as mixed race, in his early 20s, with hair in a bun and shaved short at the side.

He was wearing a blue shirt.

A second man is described as black, with a stocky build, in his early 20s and wearing dark clothing, and a third man was white, with a stocky build, in his early 20s and wearing a black top and grey jacket.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.