Man bottled in Kettering town centre

A man was bottled outside a nightclub in Kettering in the early hours of yesterday (Thursday).

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after the brutal assault in Silver Street, Kettering that happened between 4.45am and 5am yesterday following an argument.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.