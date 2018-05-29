Man banned from Corby pool

A man has been banned from Corby’s swimming pool over ‘inappropriate behaviour’.

An incident at the international pool in Parkland Gateway was reported to police on Friday (May 25) at about 5.30pm.

Corby Council, which oversees the running of the pool, has now banned the man involved with immediate effect.

A council spokesman said: “Corby Council will absolutely not tolerate any inappropriate behaviour in any capacity taking place within our buildings.

“As such an incident was reported to the police over the weekend and we can confirm that the person involved has been banned from our facility with immediate effect.”

A police spokesman confirmed the incident was reported to them but was unable to comment further at this stage.