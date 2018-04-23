Man banned from begging in Kettering and Wellingborough

A man has been banned from begging and using abusive language in Kettering and Wellingborough.

Wayne Standing was convicted of breaching Kettering Council’s Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

He was handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) preventing him from begging or soliciting money, or using foul and abusive language to cause harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public in the boroughs of Kettering or Wellingborough.

Breaching the CBO is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Kettering Council say Standing had been involved in persistent begging both Wellingborough and Kettering.

He would often target the elderly in car parks, stopping people leaving their cars without payment and becoming aggressive when challenged.

Sergeant Scott Little, from the Northamptonshire Police Safer Community Team, said: “Northamptonshire Police and Kettering Council have worked closely since PSPO was introduced in Kettering and have conducted a number of joint patrols to target aggressive begging in the town centre.

“The CBOs issued for breaching the PSPO give the police and council further powers to deal with problems associated with street begging, and are an important tool in helping us deal with this type of anti-social behaviour in our town.”

The PSPO prohibits begging, soliciting money, or alcohol consumption in a public place anywhere within the borough of Kettering.

Police and Kettering Council’s wardens have been enforcing it to try and reduce incidents of anti-social behaviour, street drinking and begging.

Since 2017, 35 Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) have been issued by PCSOs and wardens.

Some offenders have been issued with more than one FPN.

Of these, only three individuals have paid the fines.

Twelve offenders who did not paid the FPN have been prosecuted in court, fined and given a CBO.

There are currently three cases currently waiting to go to court for further breaches.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “The PSPO gives powers of enforcement to allow us to tackle issues that are particularly relevant to Kettering town centre.

“The council, together with Northamptonshire Police, is seeking to improve the quality of life for residents, businesses and visitors to the town.”