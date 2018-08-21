Man attacked and pulled to the ground in Northampton robbery

Two robbers attacked a man walking alone in Northampton before pulling him to the ground and stealing his bag.

The incident happened on Tuesday, August 14, between 1am and 1.10am, on the grassy area of Barrack Road near the junction of Lorne Road and Louise Road, when a man was walking in the area, Northamptonshire Police today said.

The man was approached by two men who attacked him and pulled him to the ground before stealing his bag and making off towards Adelaide Street in Semilong.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The first offender is described as a white man, aged 22-24, about 6ft 5in and of skinny build.

"He had a gaunt looking face and wore a baby-blue Nike hooded top with the hood up and dark coloured tracksuit bottoms. He had a local accent.

"The second offender is described as a white man, aged 22-24, about 6ft 5in and of chubby build. He had blond hair and was wearing a long-sleeved black top, black baseball cap and dark coloured tracksuit bottoms. He also had a local accent."

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.