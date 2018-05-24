Man arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after incident in Wellingborough

A man has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after police were called to a house in Wellingborough.

Armed police were among numerous officers called to the property in Lea Way this morning (Thursday).

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We were called at 8.30am to Lea Way to a domestic incident.

“A 33-year-old man has been arrested for firearms offences.

“There were no injuries to anyone.”

The spokesman confirmed that armed police and the helicopter were among those deployed to the incident, into which an investigation has been launched.