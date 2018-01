A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after police were called to a crash in Rushden yesterday (Tuesday).

Fire and ambulance crews were also called to the two-vehicle crash in Newton Road, Rushden, at 7.45am on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A woman was taken to hospital with injuries but we don’t believe them to be life-threatening at the moment.

“A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.”

The spokesman added that the road was re-opened at 10am.