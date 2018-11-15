Man arrested in connection with the murder of David Brickwood released under investigation

The 32-year-old Northampton man arrested yesterday in connection with the murder of David Brickwood has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Mr Brickwood, 74, died following a violent attack at his home in Lindsey Avenue, Abington, Northampton, on September 26, 2015.

He initially survived the attack and was able to call police for help, however, he died a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about Mr Brickwood’s death is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

