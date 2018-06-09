Man arrested for possessing offensive weapon after reports of disorder on Racecourse in Northampton

A man has been arrested for possession of an offensive weapon after reports of disorder on the Racecourse in Northampton earlier today.

Police officers in Northampton have been granted additional stop search powers in the area of the Racecourse and surrounding perimeter roads.

Between 7pm today (June 9) up until 10am tomorrow, officers will be able to stop any pedestrian or vehicle without any cause for suspicion and conduct a search for offensive weapons in order to protect people from harm.

These additional powers have been granted under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

A police spokesperson said: "This is a distinct power that allows officers to conduct searches without ‘reasonable suspicion' but only when a chief officer believes strict criteria have been met and it is needed to prevent serious violence."