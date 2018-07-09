Man arrested after Wellingborough assault

A man was taken to hospital after being assaulted near a pub in Wellingborough.

The incident happened in Senwick Road, near the Crown and Anchor, at about 11pm on Saturday (July 7).

The victim was taken to Northampton General Hospital after the assault but a police spokesman said his injuries were not serious or life-threatening.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and has since been released under investigation.

Anyone with information or who may have been driving past at the time and could help police with their investigation should contact the force on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.