Man arrested after serious assault and stabbing in Northampton

A man was taken to hospital after being "seriously assaulted" and stabbed during an altercation in Northampton.

The assault happened on Friday afternoon in the Ryehill area.

A man has been arrested while the victim was taken to hospital with non-life threating or life changing injuries.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "We were called to an incident which happened on Friday, August 10 between 3.15pm and 4pm in Tresham Green.

"The incident involved a man who had been involved in an altercation and had been seriously assaulted, including being stabbed.

"He was conveyed to hospital but the injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

"We’ve arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with the incident and he has been released under investigation pending further enquiries."