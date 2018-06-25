Man arrested after mass brawl at Kettering pub

A man was arrested after a mass brawl at a pub in Kettering last night (Sunday).

The incident took place at The Warren in Stamford Road at 7.15pm.

Police were called after receiving reports of a large number of people involved in a fight.

A police spokesman said: “Officers attended and one man, aged 26, was arrested on suspicion of assault.

“He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have been at The Warren last night and has any information about the incident.

“Witnesses or anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”