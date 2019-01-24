Man arrested after Kettering robbery

Police have made an arrest after a man was robbed in Kettering.

The incident took place just after 10pm on Thursday, January 17, in Gordon Street.

The victim was walking along the street when two men, wearing dark caps with hoods over the caps, approached him from behind.

They threw him to the ground and rifled through his pockets asking where his wallet was.

The victim was afraid and allowed them to take his carrier bags and house keys.

They ran off in the direction of Russell Street.

Police arrived to do an area search and found the bags and keys discarded.

The force has since arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the incident. He has been released under investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.