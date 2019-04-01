Man arrested after driving wrong way in A45 roadworks between Rushden and Wellingborough

A van failed to stop for police after driving the wrong way in the A45 roadworks.

The westbound stretch between Rushden and Wellingborough is currently closed until October with all traffic using a contra-flow system in the eastbound carriageway.

On Thursday, March 28, between 8.30am and 8.40am, a white Ford Transit van drove through Knuston along side roads and then towards the A45 at Ditchford.

But with the westbound slip road closed the van was then driven down the opposite slip road, against the flow of traffic and clipping another vehicle, before going onto the eastbound carriageway at Ditchford into the path of oncoming traffic.

It then continued the wrong way along the A45 towards Wellingborough before coming off on the wrong slip road towards Turnells Mill.

The van failed to stop for officers.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.