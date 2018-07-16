Man arrested after ‘dangerous driving’ on A45 near Stanwick

A man has been arrested after reports that a car was driving dangerously on the A45.

Police received reports that the grey Ford Focus was driving dangerously and erratically on the road between Stanwick and Raunds at about 3pm on Saturday, June 30.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation pending further information.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Anyone who believes they may have witnessed this incident is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.