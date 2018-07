A man stole alcohol after breaking into a Kettering shop - just two days after it was ram-raided.

Police were called at 12.45am this morning (Wednesday) reports of a man trying to get into the Co-Op in Stamford Road with a scaffolding pole.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary by officers who arrived on the scene.

A police spokesman said alcohol was stolen in the incident.

The same shop was ram-raided in the early hours of Monday morning.