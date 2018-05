Police officers are appealing for the owner of a damaged bike lock to come forward after the attempted theft of the bike in Market Street, Wellingborough.

The incident happened between 1.15pm and 1.35pm on Monday, April 30, when a man was seen trying to cut the lock of a bicycle in order to steal it.

A police spokesman said: “The man has been arrested and released under investigation.”

The owner of the bike is encouraged to come forward and can do so by calling police on 101.