Man abuses Kettering shop staff after they refuse to accept his fake shopping vouchers

A man who tried to buy alcohol with fake vouchers verbally abused the staff in a Kettering store after they noticed the shopping tokens were fake.

At about 6.20pm on Thursday, November 15, a man entered the Co-op store in Stamford Road and asked to buy high-value alcohol from behind the till.

Staff were verbally abused after they refused to accept the fake vouchers

He attempted to pay for it using Co-operative vouchers which staff identified as fake.

The man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police on 101. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.