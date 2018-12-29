Man, 48, missing from Northampton since November

A 48-year-old man has been missing from Northampton for more than a month.

Garry Donaghey, 48, also known as Steven Donaghey or Adam Franks, has not been seen since November 23.

He is white, 5ft 6ins, of large build, with blue eyes and a receding hairline.

He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and trainers when he went missing and often wears a beanie hat.

Police are appealing for a missing man to make contact with them.

Officers are urging Garry to make contact with them to let them know he is safe and well, they are also asking for anyone who may know of his whereabouts to call them on 101.