Man, 27, charged with murder of Daniel Fitzjohn in Northampton

A 27-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Daniel Fitzjohn.

Daniel Quinn, 27, of Wolverhampton, will appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court tomorrow morning (Thursday, June 21) charged with murder.

Daniel Fitzjohn died after an incident at 9.45pm last Thursday (June 14) in Brookfield Road and Randall Road in the Kingsley area of Northampton. He was taken to Northampton General Hospital but sadly died a short time later.