Man, 26, victim of 'serious assault' in Northampton

Two people have been arrested after a man was seriously assaulted in Northampton.

In the early hours of yesterday morning (August 8) police officers were called to Nursery Lane in Kingsthorpe.

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee McBride said: "Thankfully, incidents of this nature are rare and I would like to reassure the community that we have a dedicated team of detectives working on this case and there will be increased patrols in the area as the investigation progresses.

"Two people have been arrested in connection with this incident – a 36-year-old woman and 24-year-old man, who are both currently in police custody.

"Anyone with any information about this incident, anyone who witnessed it or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious around the area at the time is asked to call us on 101 or if you’d rather pass us information anonymously, you can do so by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."