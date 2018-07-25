Man, 18, shot in Wellingborough

Police are appealing for witnesses after an 18-year-old man was shot in the area of Owen Close, Wellingborough, last night.

The man was taken to hospital and is not believed to have life-threatening injuries.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers were notified of the incident shortly after 9pm, on Tuesday, July 24, and detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area of Owen Close, around that time.

“High visibility patrols are taking place in the area throughout the day and members of the public are encouraged to speak to officers if they have any concerns.

“House to house enquiries are also taking place.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident, who may have been involved or about the firearm used, is asked to call police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.