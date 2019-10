A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a collision with a car on a main road in Northamptonshire last night (Sunday, October 20).

A white Nissan Juke was in collision with the pedestrian on the A425 South Way in Daventry at around 8.45pm.

The crash was on the A425 South Way in Daventry. Photo: Google

He was taken to University Hospital Coventry after the collision near the roundabout with Long March.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about it is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.