Make sure your postal vote is valid, says Corby Council

Corby Council will be writing to more than 2,500 residents asking for a fresh signature to ensure they remain entitled to their postal or proxy vote.

As part of important security measures all postal and proxy voters must provide a fresh signature every five years.

Those who are required to submit a fresh signature will receive an application form through the post and will be asked to return it no later than Monday, February 21.

If the application is not received by that date, their voting arrangement will be cancelled and they will have to re-apply or vote in person at a polling station.

Residents will also have the option to tell the council that a postal/proxy vote is no longer required.

More than 8,000 people currently hold an absent vote and around 2,751 of those will be contacted to provide a fresh signature.

For further information, contact Corby Council’s elections office on 01536 464012.