Major project to supply power to Wellingborough development begins

A major initiative to boost power supplies and support the development of new homes and businesses in Wellingborough and Irthlingborough has now started.

The project began last week and involves the installation of 12km of new underground cable between Wellingborough’s primary substation in London Road and the north end of the Stanton Cross development in Finedon Road.

This work will help to further safeguard supply reliability to more than 9,000 customers in the area while supplying power to Stanton Cross.

However, motorists have been warned that the work could cause delays until Easter next year.

The work is considerable and does require some cable to be laid in the carriageway.

In order for engineers to work safely and quicker, there will be road closures affecting Stanley Road.

A diversion will be in place around Mill Road during these times with more details set to be provided nearer the time.

Temporary rolling traffic lights will be installed along the roads affected, including Finedon Road, Cannon Street, Castle Street and London Road for the rest of the time, with the work expected to be complete by Easter 2019.

Western Power Distribution (WPD), the electricity distributor for the region, says it is committed to investing in its network to further improve supply reliability and customer service levels.

Richard Macgowan, WPD’s team manager for the area, said: “This work ensures that we can provide a high level of service to these areas in the long term by improving the infrastructure and security of our electricity network.

“We’ve been liaising with Northamptonshire Highways to agree the times of our work.

“We’ll also be writing to advise local homes and businesses affected.

“Where possible we will have extra staff working to reduce disruption.

“Work outside schools will take place during school holidays.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience that this work may cause.”

Power supplies are not being affected while the work is taking place.

More than £7billion is being invested by the company on its electricity network between 2015 and 2023.