Major investment will transform football club in Higham Ferrers

A grassroots football club in Northamptonshire is set to undergo a major transformation after an investment of hundreds of thousands of pounds.

The proposed plans include a new clubhouse, floodlighting and improved parking facilities at Higham Town Football Club, which has also had its lease extended for a further 30 years.

James Sharp from Higham Town FC with Mark Swindells at Croyland

Higham Town's vice chairman and project lead, James Sharp, explained the club would get a "much-needed cash injection" after the FA announced millions would be invested this year into grassroots football.

Mr Sharp said: "It is fantastic news for us as a well-established grassroots youth football club.

"Over many years we have developed our ground through hours of voluntary work and the continued support of our players and parents.

"One of our ultimate goals at the club has been to develop our facilities into something more sustainable for future growth.

"Working with the Duchy of Lancaster, local council and other stakeholders over the past year, it’s now at a point where our visions are becoming a reality and we look forward to sharing in that success with the community."

The developments have been announced after more than a year of negotiations between landowner the Duchy of Lancaster, the council and Football Foundation.

Work on the new purpose-built clubhouse is expected to start in 2020 and will see the current shipping containers replaced with fully equipped changing rooms with shower facilities, alongside extensive landscaping on the site, which is also set to expand.

Club sponsor, Croyland Car Megastore, welcomed the new development announcement.

Mark Swindell, the general manager of Higham Town sponsor Croyland Car Megastore, said: "As the football club’s official sponsor and long-term supporter, we are delighted to congratulate Higham Town FC on news of its latest development plans.

"We look forward to seeing the club expand and providing our ongoing support.

"Here at Croyland we support a number of grassroots sporting clubs, including Higham Town FC to help them thrive and continue the fantastic work they carry out in the local community.”