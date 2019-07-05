Major fire breaks out at Wellingborough industrial estate

Six fire pumps are currently at the scene of a major fire in Wellingborough.

The blaze broke out at Cawleys Recycling in Nielson Road at the Finedon Road industrial estate just before 3pm today (Friday).

Thick black smoke can be seen across the area. This picture was taken by Mark Matthews in Sanders Road.

Thick black smoke can be seen across the county and residents nearby are advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

Loud bangs were reported by those at the scene but nobody is believed to be injured.

There are reports ash is falling in East Northamptonshire with train passengers a stone's throw from raging flames as they passed the fire.

A fire and rescue spokesman said: "Motorists should avoid the area at this time. Thanks for your patience."

Picture by Parkham Garage.

A video by Tristan Griffiths shows a fire engine race to the scene as smoke billowed behind. Mr Griffiths wished everyone on the estate well.

