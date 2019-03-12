Major Corby road set for overnight closures

A main route into and out of Corby will close next week for overnight works.

The A427 between Corby and Market Harborough will face closures between March 18 and March 21, with each closure between 8pm and 6am.

Workers will be clearing excess road chippings on the edge of the road and in the central area from when the carriageway was resurfaced last year.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “The work is to do a sweep of the full length of the road to clear these away.

“The nature of the works means that a full closure is necessary to ensure the safety of the travelling public and workforce.

“We would like to thank road users for their patience during the repairs.”

The official diversion on roadworks.org diverts traffic heading west from Corby along the A6003 Uppingham Road, A43, A14 west and off at Junction 3 onto the A6 to Market Harborough.

Motorists travelling from Market Harborough to Corby will be diverted along the same route in reverse.