Major Corby business exhibition will feature free Google workshops

More than 1,000 visitors from the world of business are expected to visit an flourishing biannual exhibition in Corby tomorrow.

The free Northamptonshire Business Expo will feature stands from more than 70 different businesses from across the county exhibiting their products and services.

Previous events have drawn 1,000-strong crowds

There will also be two free workshops run by Google Digital Garage which will cover social media strategy and writing for social media.

It takes place at the Holiday Inn in Geddington Road from 10am until 3pm tomorrow (Thursday, November 22).

The event, sponsored by Workplace Cleaning Solutions, has been a running twice a year in Corby since 2016 and has grown from the Corby Business Expo featuring just 16 stands to a countywide fixture in the local business calendar attracting more than 1,000 visitors.

Founder and organiser, Sheila Smith of Sheila Smith Sales and Events, said: “What amazes me about these exhibitions is that every time I run one, it’s bigger than the one before. Our last one in April had 73 exhibitors and the hotel had a footfall of 1,000 visitors that day – the highest the venue has ever had in one day!

“I was introduced to Google Digital Garage through the Northamptonshire Growth Hub and they are a perfect fit for us and our target market of small to medium-sized businesses. They ran a couple of workshops alongside the last Northamptonshire Business Expo in April and were amazed at the footfall we had. Afterwards they said they were keen to do it again and now want to partner up on any future business expos I run, which is just fantastic as it gives so much added value to visitors.”

Confirmed exhibitors include Wilson Browne Solicitors, Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, All Things Business magazine, Kettering Park Hotel & Spa, Northamptonshire Growth Hub, Land Rover Experience, Institute of Directors, NatWest and many more.

Stands are still available and cost £195. For further information about the Northamptonshire Business Expo, or to book a stand space, click here.