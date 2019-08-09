Main road between Kettering and Wellingborough open after five-vehicle crash

The A509 between Kettering and Wellingborough has re-opened after a crash involving five vehicles this morning.

Emergency services attended after the incident on the main road near the junction with Finedon Station Road just before 11.20am, which was witnessed by an ambulance crew.

Police closed the road.

A police spokesman said: "It involved four cars and a HGV carrying a load of grain, some of which was spilled on the carriageway and required clearing by Highways."

East Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted to confirm casualties although it's understood some suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed to allow the vehicles involved to be recovered with motorists asked to avoid the area.

It was re-opened in both directions at about 1pm.