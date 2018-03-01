Main road between Corby and Rutland blocked by deep snow drifts

Drifting snow, stranded lorries and awful conditions have blocked the main route between Corby and Rutland this morning.

The A6003 is blocked in several places after heavy snow fell overnight and temperatures dropped well below zero.

The A6003 is currently blocked by lorries at the Stoke Dry crossroads. Photo credit Cillian Brugha. NNL-180103-102743005

Gritters and snow ploughs are out attempting to clear the road but only absolutely vital travel is being recommended.

Pictures posted on social media by readers Neil Tomlinson and Cillian Brugha show the conditions facing motorists who braved the journey.

Rutland County Council was leading the effort to get the road clear. They said on Twitter: “Farmers and gritters with ploughs are working hard to keep main routes clear including the A47 and A6003.

“We advise against all non-essential travel.”