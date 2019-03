Mad Hatter's Tea Party picture special

Photographer Alison Bagley was at Wicksteed Park to capture the action.

1. Mad Hatter's Tea Party Crazy Hats held a Mad Hatter's Tea Party to celebrate raising 3m jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Mad Hatter's Tea Party Crazy Hats held a Mad Hatter's Tea Party to celebrate raising 3m jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Mad Hatter's Tea Party Crazy Hats held a Mad Hatter's Tea Party to celebrate raising 3m jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Mad Hatter's Tea Party Crazy Hats held a Mad Hatter's Tea Party to celebrate raising 3m jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more