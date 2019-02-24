Macmillan cancer support unit to visit Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, Rushden and Thrapston

Free cancer advice and support is coming to Northamptonshire next week.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service, which supported 2,398 people in Northamptonshire in 2018, will be visiting Rushden, Thrapston, Wellingborough, Kettering and Corby, with cancer information specialists on hand to answer questions and provide information.

The team encourages anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by, whether you’re living with cancer, or care for someone who is.

Cancer can impact all aspects of your life, not just your health. The team are highlighting issues around the financial impact of cancer. If you’ve been affected by cancer, your finances might not be your first thought, but many people are faced with extra costs they hadn’t considered. Macmillan’s research shows four out of five people living with cancer experience a financial impact; the average is £570 a month.

The mobile service will be at:

Rushden Lakes from 10am to 4pm on Monday, February 25

Thrapston High Street from 8.30am to 1.30pm on Tuesday, February 26

Wellingborough Market Square from 9am to 2pm on Wednesday, February 27

Kettering High Street (by the Clock Tower) from 9am to 5pm on Thursday, February 28

Corporation Street, Corby, from 9am to 5pm on Friday, March 1.

Caroline Lews, a Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Specialist on the unit, said: “It’s really important that people living with cancer are able to access the financial advice and support they are entitled to, so they can focus on what’s most important: their health.

“That’s why we’re coming to Northamptonshire, so we can answer any questions about cancer.

“Whether you want to know what symptoms to look out for, need advice about managing the side effects of your treatment, or want to find local support for carers, come along and see us. We’d be happy to help.”

For further information about Macmillan’s mobile information service, and planned visits, go to www.macmillan.org.uk/mobileinfo.

If you are unable to visit the unit but have questions about cancer, visit www.macmillan.org.uk or call Macmillan free on 0808 808 00 00 (7 days a week, 8am – 8pm).

You can find out about Macmillan services near you at www.macmillan.org.uk/in-your-area/choose-location.html.