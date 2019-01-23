M1 CLOSED in Northampton following severe incident

Highways England has warned drivers of long delays on the M1 near Northampton following a crash.

All three lanes southbound between junction 15 for Northampton and junction 14 for Milton Keynes have been closed today (Wednesday) following a crash involving a van and a lorry.

Highways England has closed the M1 in Northampton

The accident happened at around 10.15am leaving one person trapped in a vehicle, according to traffic reports.

Queueing traffic at the scene has been left trapped on the carriageway following the closure, while other drivers are being diverted ahead of the incident.

The following diversion is in place: Follow Hollow Circle. Off at #J15, onto #A508 south, to #A5 south and then on to the #A509 to rejoin at J14.