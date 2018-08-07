M&S to open at new Desborough petrol station

Desborough residents waiting for the town’s only petrol station to open have been given a further boost.

For some time drivers in the town - Northamptonshire’s eighth largest by population - have had to travel to Market Harborough or the A14 for fuel.

BP Oil put in an application to construct a petrol station on land off Bear Way on the north side of the town, which was approved by Kettering Council planners last month.

And a BP spokesman has since confirmed that the petrol station will be a BP M&S Simply Food, meaning customers will be able to buy Marks and Spencer food products.

It is not yet known when work of the petrol station will begin or when it will open.

Prior to the application decision, Desborough resident Kevin O’Brien said: “This application from BP should be welcomed by Desborough residents as we have managed for too long without facilities and infrastructure for a community of 11,000.

“The location is ideal for passing traffic and will mean Desborough drivers will no longer be forced into travelling to the A14, Corby or Market Harborough and therefore should lead to more competitive pricing in the area.

“As Desborough’s population continues to grow, and with the onset of further developments on the Grange and the Ise Valley, BP have undoubtedly been attracted to invest in our town as a direct consequence.”

M&S recently announced the closure of their Kettering High Street branch with the unit shutting for the final time of Saturday (August 11).