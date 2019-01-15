Louis-Ryan murder case jury dismissed and case adjourned at Northampton Crown Court

A murder trial over the death of a teenager visiting Northampton has been halted again and will not resume until later this year.

The trial of a 17-year-old boy over the death of Louis-Ryan Menezes was due to start again today (January 15).

But at Northampton Crown Court this afternoon, the case was instead adjourned and a new date for it to begin has not been decided.

On January 8 - on what was set to be the first day of evidence in the case - the judge was forced to discharge the jury.

The case was due to resume today with a new jury.

However, His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo instead had to tell the jury to go home and that the case would have to be pushed back to later in the year.

The jury was discharged from reaching a verdict in the case.

The 17-year-old defendant in the case will remain in custody. A new trial date has not yet been determined.

Louis-Ryan Menezes, 17, was stabbed to death in Drayton Walk, Kingsthorpe, in May last year.