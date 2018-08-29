Lorry fire causing delays on A45 between Rushden and Wellingborough

A lorry fire is causing delays on the A45 between Rushden and Wellingborough.

The blaze was first reported just after 2.30pm today (Wednesday) and emergency services remain at the scene.

A recent post from the AA said: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to truck fire on A45 westbound from J16 A5001 to J14 A509 Turnells Mill Lane.

“Congestion to Rushden Lakes Shopping Centre.

“Lane two (of two) has now been reopened at 16:05 leaving lane one closed only.

“Lorry fire is still being dealt with by emergency services.”

Highways England has said there are delays in the area, but these will start to ease.