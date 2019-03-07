Looking Back: Famous faces that have called our county their home

Northampton and its shire has been home to many noteworthy names and famous faces over the years. The birthplace of kings, queens, princes and princesses Northamptonshire has also been the location of at least one Queen's execution. One of the first famous Northamptonians was Ælfgifu of Northampton, born in around 990AD. She came from an important Midlands family and married King Cnut. Ælfgifu ruled Norway with her eldest son for four years and helped another son Harold Harefoot become King of England. More Just over 900 years later, another powerful woman with connection to the town was Margaret Bondfield - a politician, trade unionist, and women’s rights activist, elected as Labour MP for Northampton in 1923. She later became the first female cabinet member. On the sporting fields Edgar Mobbs, a rugby player from Northampton who played for England, and Walter Tull, who played for Northampton Town Football Club. Both served men with gallantry in the First World War and both sportsmen lost their lives in the bloody conflict. Oscar winning composer Sir Malcolm Arnold born in 1921 grew up in St George's Avenue and was a pupil of Northampton Grammar School. Nobel Prize winning scientist Francis Crick was the son of a bootmaker. Born in Weston Favell, he too went to school in Northampton and was acclaimed for discovering the structure of DNA with James Watson. From royalty through to those with humble beginnings, Northampton has been home to so many people who have excelled across the globe in their chosen careers.



1. A Princess and an Earl Lady Diana Spencer, aged eight, pictured in 1967 with her brother, Charles, now Earl Spencer, grew up at Althorp House near Great Brington

2. Chatty man Comedian and TV presenter Alan Carr outside The Bear in Sheep Street before filming in January 2010. Alan's dad Graham was manager of Northampton Town FC from 1985-1990.

3. Small town boy Musician, TV and radio presenter and county vicar, Rev Richard Coles was born in Northampton in 1962. A chorister at school, he moved to London to work as a session musician, joining pop group chart-toppers The Communards.

4. Award winner In 2006, Lumbertubs Primary School pupil Tyron Frampton, 11, (in England top) now know as rapper slowthai. slowthai was included in the BBC's Sound of 2019 poll and has been critically acclaimed by the music press for his music.

