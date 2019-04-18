Easter Bonnet wearers prepared for a parade on The Racecourse, Northampton, April 23, 1962

Looking Back: Easter

Easter is traditionally a time for reflection and celebration. When new life bursts forth and spring has truly sprung

Easter - a time to celebrate resurrection, rebirth and renewal. As the spring lambs bounce about the fields, daffodils adorn our parks and gardens, and blossom fills the warming air with fragrance and beauty, the holiest of all holidays is celebrated with eggs, bonnets and bunnies. From simnel cake and hot cross buns to chocolate eggs and bonnet parades Easter marks new life.

1. Ready for the Easter Parade

Nursery children at Caring Kindergartens in Moulton Park in their hand-made Easter bonnets in April 2012

2. Easter bonnets

Mercury & Herald Merry Comrades Easter Bonnet parade in Northampton Guildhall in the late 1960s

3. In their Easter bonnets

4. And the winners are...

