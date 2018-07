Motorists have faced long delays on the A14 after two incidents near Kettering.

Police were called at 10.15am this morning (Monday) after a crash involving two HGVs between junctions 10 and 11 westbound.

The road was also closed eastbound because of a separate incident where a lorry came off the road, for reasons unknown at this stage.

A police spokesman said that they don’t believe there are any serious injuries at the moment.

The spokesman added that the road should re-open again shortly.