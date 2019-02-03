London Marathon challenge for Wellingborough businessman with passion for running

A Wellingborough businessman with a passion for running hopes to raise £2,000 for a charity supporting disabled people.

Paul McKenzie is taking part in this year's London Marathon having already completed the Great North Run for the third time.

Paul has completed the Great North Run three times

The managing director of ABL UK has picked the Enham Trust as his charity.

The Hampshire-based charity provides services to disabled people in the south of the UK.

Each year it helps more than 6,500 people focus on individual abilities and help them live a life of independence, choice and control.

Paul said: "Enham Trust’s values mirror our own at ABL so it will be a pleasure to try and raise as much as I can for them to deliver their vision.

"They are determined, passionate, influential and agile."

Paul, whose company provide desktop power modules, monitor arms and cabling, hopes his efforts will encourage his friends and business associates to dig deep and help him raise money for Enham Trust.