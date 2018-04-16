Little Irchester charity set to release hedgehogs back into the wild

An animal charity is preparing to return more than 200 hedgehogs to their natural habitat.

Animals In Need has been caring for dozens of hedgehogs over the winter months, but it is now time to try and get them released safely back into the wild.

Picture supplied by Animals In Need

They have been looking after 220 hedgehogs, including some which were too small to survive hibernation while others were injured and needed rehabilitating.

Annie Marriott from the charity based at Pine Tree Farm in Little Irchester said: “We have finally started this year’s hedgehog release.

“We have a staggering 220 left at Animals In Need that our wildlife team have looked after over the winter.

“If you have dropped a hedgehog in to us, please get in touch to arrange its collection.

Picture supplied by Animals In Need

“At this point we are not requesting new release sites.”

For more information about collecting a hedgehog if you dropped one off there, call 01933 278080 or email admin@animals-in-need.org.