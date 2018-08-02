Little Irchester charity overflowing with 500 animals in its care

A charity which rescues and re-homes hundreds of animals each year year is struggling to keep up with so many summer arrivals.

Animals In Need in Little Irchester has said it is overflowing with animals and cannot take any more in until they re-home some of them.

The charity needs help with re-homing the animals in its care

A spokesman for the charity said: “Animals In Need have hit a point where they are full to overflowing.

“The charity has been inundated with dogs, cats and rabbits, and can take in no more until some have been re-homed.

“This time of year is proving to be worse than the Christmas period.

“With so many animals being handed in, having unwanted litters, being abandoned and left to fend for themselves, it is impossible to keep up.

Could you re-home an animal from Animals In Need?

“The staff are grateful, as always, for donations of food and bedding for the 500 animals currently in their care, but even more importantly we would ask people that are looking for an addition to their family to consider adopting as there are so many in need of loving forever homes.”

Anyone interested in re-homing one of the animals can go to www.animals-in-need.org for more details of the animals in their care and the re-homing criteria.

People can also email admin@animals-in-need.org, call 01933 278080 or pop into the shelter at Pine Tree Farm in London Road, Little Irchester, between midday and 3pm Tuesday to Sunday.

The charity is also having an open day where people can meet the animals at its base on September 9.

There will be ethical stalls and vegan refreshments to help raise much needed funds.

Admission to the event is £1.