Little Harrowden to remember the 19 who lost their lives in World War One

A village will remember each of the men who gave their lives in World War One during a special memorial weekend.

Since 2014, St Mary’s Church in Little Harrowden has been honouring the 19 men who left the village and never returned.

They have remembered each man - 18 from Little Harrowden and one from Great Harrowden - on the anniversary of the 100 years since their death.

The stories of each of these men and their families have been told during the past four years and this commemoration of their lives will conclude with the Village Remembers Festival on June 16 and 17.

Event organiser Susan Nott said: “For a small village like Little Harrowden to have lost so many men, it was felt that at the conclusion of this act of remembrance we should mark the occasion with a special memorial weekend.”

The men being remembered are:

- Sidney Tack, a farm labourer killed on November 24, 1914

- George Bayes, deputy head of Little Harrowden School killed on September 1, 1915

- Edwin Harper, a keen sportsman killed on September 12, 1915

- Herbert Wright, who worked at Excelsior Stone Works killed on November 30, 1915

- Edwin Hewitt, who worked at Excelsior Stone Works, Finedon, killed on March 14, 1916

- William Bott, an iron furnace labourer killed on July 14, 1916

- Robert Abbott, a farm labourer killed on August 20, 1916

- William Holmes left for war a few days after his wedding and was killed on February 17, 1917

- Cyril Gambrell, married with two children, killed on February 20, 1917

- Percy Houghton, son of a furnace labourer killed on April 19, 1917

- William Tapp, a farm labourer killed on May 8, 1917

- George Bryan lived in Furnace Cottages and was killed on October 20, 1917

- Ezra Miller Iron, a furnace labourer killed on March 21, 1918

- Allan Clark, a farm labourer killed on March 24, 1918

- George Smith, married with three young children, killed on March 25, 1918

- Fredrick Tapp, the younger brother of William, killed in April 1918

- Alfred Smith was married six weeks before he was killed on May 4, 1918

- Samuel Reynolds, the son of an iron moulder killed on May 20, 1918

- Ernest Smith from Gt Harrowden killed on October 13, 1918

On June 16 and 17, there will be a flower festival in the church from 10am to 4.30pm.

A marquee in the churchyard will have stalls and information from the Royal British Legion and Help for Heroes.

There will be refreshments in the village hall on Saturday from 10am to 4.30pm and on Sunday from 10am to 3pm.

On the Saturday only, there will be a craft fair at Little Harrowden Community Primary School from 10am to 4pm.

The memorial service at St Mary’s Church where the men will be remembered will take place on Sunday at 4pm and refreshments will follow at the Working Men’s Club.

Wellingborough MP Peter Bone and Wellingborough mayor Malcolm Ward will be attending.

Susan added: “We would like to invite all residents, current and past, and anyone who has or has had association with the village to come and be part of this important community event.

“Their sacrifice must never be forgotten.”

The parish council and Little Harrowden Community Primary School are both involved in the weekend.