Litter hero Scott ready to tidy up Wellingborough

A Wellingborough man has vowed to clean up his hometown after being chosen as one of the fist 100 Keep Britain Tidy Litter Heroes Ambassadors.

Scott Fitzsimmons was chosen by the environmental charity to be one of a network of volunteers across the country.

He will be working with the charity to inspire and support new and existing #LitterHeroes to take action, and helping clean up our country together.

A spokesman for the scheme said; “As one of the first #LitterHeroes Ambassadors, Scott has big plans for improving his neighbourhood.

“He is already busy tackling fly-tipping across Wellingborough, working with local organisations and organising mass clean ups - clearing nine tonnes of rubbish in just two days.

“Already a Neighbourhood Champion, he’s looking forward to achieving even more as a #LitterHeroes Ambassador.”

Scott added: “I wanted to get involved to highlight the problem of litter and fly-tipping where I live.

“The Council are spending loads of money in removing fly-tipped rubbish, which also takes staff away from other jobs.

“Hopefully by eradicating fly-tipping and rubbish, others will have more pride in their local area and help keep the area tidy.”

Keep Britain Tidy chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said, “While we should all care for the environment on our doorstep, there are some people who go above and beyond – supporting and inspiring others with their passion and infectious enthusiasm.

“That’s why we are delighted that Scott is joining us as one of our first #LitterHeroes Ambassadors. Thanks to support from the players of the People’s Postcode Lottery, we are now able to give a helping hand to some of these amazing individuals as they inspire others and take action to clean up our country.”

Laura Chow, Head of Charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “It’s fantastic that so many ambassadors will be helping clean up streets in communities across the nation with support from players. This is a brilliant initiative by Keep Britain Tidy and we hope it’s a sweeping success.”